My husband and I went out to lunch together one day last week at the Talbot House Bakery Cafe and we both ordered a sandwich.
Halfway through our meal, we wished we’d also asked for a bowl of roasted corn chowder, which was a special that day. We couldn’t get that chowder out of our heads, so late that afternoon, I went searching for recipes.
I found a good, basic recipe from Tyler Florence that I liked and tweaked it a bunch – I roasted my corn in the husk and added bacon, among other things.
This was a perfect soup for a cold rainy night. I was going to make little sour cream muffins to go with it, but I got too comfy in front of the fire.
CORN CHOWDER
6 ears corn
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
6 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
4 cups canned chicken stock
1 1/2 cups milk
1/2 cup half and half
1 pound Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and diced
Salt and pepper
8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Place corn on middle rack of oven and roast at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes. When cool, shuck corn and cut kernels off cob. Set aside.
Meanwhile, heat butter and olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and thyme and cook until onion is soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Dust mixture with flour and stir to coat. Add stock and bring to a boil. Add milk, cream and potatoes and boil hard for about 7 minutes, until the potatoes break down and thicken soup. Reduce heat.
Add corn to soup. Season with salt and pepper and simmer until the corn is soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve with crumbled bacon on top. Serves 8.