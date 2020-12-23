For the first time in 25 years, my husband and I will celebrate Christmas alone.
I don’t remember the last time all three kids were home on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but at least one of them has been with us since 1995.
Charlie and I won’t know what to do with ourselves on Christmas morning. I guess we’ll sit around and watch the dog and cats open their gifts, then make them sit through 24 hours of “A Christmas Story” on TV.
We’ve almost figured out what Christmas Eve will look like. Because it’s just the two of us, we decided to treat ourselves to a couple of beef fillets. I thought I’d found the perfect potato side dish – a French casserole featuring cream, onions, bacon and two cheeses – but the comments weren’t very good.
So I went Googling again and found a recipe that’s much simpler with good reviews. If I put a dab of sour cream on top, I think it would taste like loaded potato skins.
BACON CHEDDAR POTATOES
1 1/2 pounds red new potatoes, halved
1 small onion, diced
2 teaspoons seasoned salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons butter, cubed
2 cups shredded cheese
1 cup cooked, crumbled bacon
Sliced green onions
In a large bowl combine potatoes, onion, seasoning salt and garlic salt. Stir until the potatoes are coated with the seasoning.
Pour the mixture into a greased 8x8-inch baking dish. Dot the top of the potatoes with cubed butter. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender.
Remove casserole from oven and top with shredded cheese and crumbled bacon. Return pan to oven and cook, uncovered, for another 8 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with green onions. Serves 6.