We celebrated Christmas with our kids on Dec. 28, because that’s when everyone could be in Tupelo at one time.
Jennifer hauled cookies from California, Patrick brought a sweet snack mix from Canton and Mary drove in from Memphis with breakfast scones.
I’ve never made scones before (I’m told they’re pronounced skons) but Mary said they’re easy and these were delicious. I’m sure they’d be good any time of year, but the cinnamon made them particularly good at Christmas.
CINNAMON PECAN SCONES
2 cups all-purpose flour
5 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
5 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
1 cup pecans, toasted and chopped
1 cup cold heavy cream, plus more for brushing
Cinnamon sugar, for sprinkling
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon until combined.
Using a pastry blender or two knives, cut butter into flour mixture until it resembles course crumbs. Stir in pecans. Pour in heavy cream and gently stir until just combined using a rubber spatula. Do not over mix the dough.
Transfer dough to a floured surface and gently knead until it comes together. Press dough into an 8-inch circle and slice into triangles using a sharp knife or bench scraper.
Place triangles on baking sheet lined with parchment paper and place in freezer for 20 to 30 minutes, allowing the gluten to relax. Remove from freezer, brush with a little heavy cream and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown on top. Cool on a wire rack. Makes 8.