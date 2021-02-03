I have reached the age where if I want something, I buy it. Don’t misunderstand – I’m not a clothes horse or one to go out and buy new furniture on a whim.
But if I find a music CD I like or a pair of walking shoes on sale, I’m not going to wait for a birthday or Christmas to roll around. I’m just going to pull out the debit card and make the purchase.
It’s a different story, though, when it comes to cookbooks. As much as I love them, I rarely buy one for myself, preferring to receive them as gifts instead.
This past Christmas, the only thing I asked for was Ina Garten’s new cookbook, “Modern Comfort Food.” I was sorely disappointed when it wasn’t under the tree.
But I found out Saturday, when we finally celebrated Christmas with daughter Mary, that she had purchased it for me before I even asked for it!
Nothing says comfort food like a grilled cheese sandwich. This one from Ina is over-the-top good.
CHEDDAR AND CHUTNEY GRILLED CHEESE
12 (1/4-inch thick) slices bakery white bread
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
1 (8.5-ounce) jar mango chutney, such as Stonewall Kitchen
1 (8-ounce) block extra-sharp white Cheddar cheese, grated
Place 6 slices of bread on a cutting board and brush each slice generously with butter. Turn slices over and spread each with 1 1/2 tablespoons of chutney. Place 1/2 cup grated cheese evenly on each slice and top with remaining 6 slices of bread. Brush generously with melted butter.
Using a panini press (or a saute pan with a small skillet on top), grill the sandwiches according to the directions on the machine, until the bread is nicely browned on both sides and the cheese is starting to melt. Cut sandwiches in half diagonally. Serves 6.