I got a new cookbook in the mail last week by Mary Younkin called “The Weeknight Dessert Cookbook,” featuring 80 recipes that take 5 to 15 minutes of prep work.
I’m not a dessert maker but I immediately marked a half dozen recipes. I happened to have all the ingredients for the Coconut Pecan Chocolate Chunk Cookies at home, so that’s the one I started with.
Oh, my, these cookies are good. They cooked up beautifully – my husband called them “bakery quality.”
The recipe says it makes 18 cookies, but I got closer to two dozen.
COCONUT PECAN CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES
3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
1 stick butter, melted
1 egg yolk
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/2 cup roughly chopped pecans
1/2 cup shredded sweetened coconut
2/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
Place sugar in a large bowl. Add melted butter and beat until smooth. Add egg yolk and vanilla and beat again to combine. Add flour, baking soda, salt and oats and beat to combine. Add pecans and coconut and stir well. Add chocolate chips and stir to mix everything throughout the dough.
Roll dough into walnut-sized balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Leave a few inches between each cookie.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven before the edges of the cookies have browned. They should be puffy and cracked across the top.
Let cookies cool for 1 to 2 minutes on the baking sheet then remove to a wire rack. Repeat with the rest of the cookie dough. Store in an airtight container. Makes about 18.