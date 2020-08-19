I bought four ears of corn at the store last week, intending to make a maque choux to serve alongside blackened catfish. That meal didn’t happen, but I didn’t want to waste the corn.

I dug through some old soup recipes until I found one from 2009 that I haven’t made in years. It’s perfect for the season, when the corn is fresh and sweet.

The soup is a nice first course for fish, chicken or pork. It’s equally good served cold.

GOLDEN SUMMER CORN SOUP

4 ears fresh corn

2 (12-ounce) cans evaporated milk

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 carrot, peeled and sliced

1 stalk celery, sliced

2 large cloves garlic, chopped

Salt and pepper

1 cup water

2 large springs fresh thyme

Sour cream and chopped chives

Cut kernels from cobs; reserve kernels and cobs. Place milk and corncobs in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook for 8 minutes.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes or until translucent. Stir in carrot, celery, garlic and reserved corn kernels. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Add vegetable mixture, water and thyme to saucepan; cover. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Discard corncobs and thyme. Cool mixture for 10 minutes.

Pour half the soup into a blender; cover and blend until smooth. Pour through a medium sieve into a clean saucepan. Repeat process with remaining soup. Reheat soup until heated through. Serve topped with a swirl of sour cream and a sprinkle of chopped chives. Serves 4 to 5.

