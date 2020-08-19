I bought four ears of corn at the store last week, intending to make a maque choux to serve alongside blackened catfish. That meal didn’t happen, but I didn’t want to waste the corn.
I dug through some old soup recipes until I found one from 2009 that I haven’t made in years. It’s perfect for the season, when the corn is fresh and sweet.
The soup is a nice first course for fish, chicken or pork. It’s equally good served cold.
GOLDEN SUMMER CORN SOUP
4 ears fresh corn
2 (12-ounce) cans evaporated milk
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
1 carrot, peeled and sliced
1 stalk celery, sliced
2 large cloves garlic, chopped
Salt and pepper
1 cup water
2 large springs fresh thyme
Sour cream and chopped chives
Cut kernels from cobs; reserve kernels and cobs. Place milk and corncobs in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook for 8 minutes.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, for 3 to 4 minutes or until translucent. Stir in carrot, celery, garlic and reserved corn kernels. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Add vegetable mixture, water and thyme to saucepan; cover. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Discard corncobs and thyme. Cool mixture for 10 minutes.
Pour half the soup into a blender; cover and blend until smooth. Pour through a medium sieve into a clean saucepan. Repeat process with remaining soup. Reheat soup until heated through. Serve topped with a swirl of sour cream and a sprinkle of chopped chives. Serves 4 to 5.