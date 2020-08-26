I was driving to an out-of-town assignment one day last week when I heard this recipe on MPB. I was intrigued immediately and Googled the recipe on the website as soon as I got back to the office.
We often make tomato pie in the summer, but that recipe is totally different (tomatoes, mayonnaise and cheese). This recipe has an egg and cream base and lots and lots of sweet fresh corn.
The recipe didn’t specify what size pie shell to use, so I tried a regular one. Big mistake. I had lots of filling and tomatoes leftover, so next time I’ll use a deep-dish.
I served this alongside panko-crusted salmon and green beans sauteed with shallots. It was a restaurant-quality meal.
CORN TOMATO AND BASIL TART
1 deep-dish unbaked pie crust
1 1/2 packed grated Parmesan cheese, divided
2 tablespoons fresh basil, thinly sliced
Salt and pepper
2 eggs
Kernels from 3 ears fresh corn
1/3 cup sour cream
1 cup heavy cream or milk
3 to 4 ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced
Sprinkle bottom of crust with 2 tablespoons of cheese, half the basil and some salt and pepper. Refrigerate.
In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs. Add half the corn kernels, the remaining cheese, more salt and pepper, the sour cream and cream. Pour the filling into the unbaked pie shell. Layer the tomato slices on top, overlapping slightly (you might want to drain them on paper towels first).
Bake on the middle shelf of the oven at 425 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove, sprinkle with remaining basil and add the remaining corn kernels. Bake for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until the tart is golden brown, slightly puffed and doesn’t appear wet. Remove and let cool about 5 minutes before cutting into slices. Serves 4 to 6.