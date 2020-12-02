On Thanksgiving, we were indeed fortunate to be able to travel to Memphis to spend the day with our daughter, Mary, and her fiancé. We enjoyed everything outside – appetizers, the big meal and dessert – under clear blue skies and sunshine.
Speaking of dessert, I’m not usually a big fan, but Mary made the most delicious chocolate pudding dessert. I’ve never made homemade pudding before, but now it will be hard to go back to the boxed stuff.
CHOCOLATE PUDDING CREAM TART
CRUST
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup sugar
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
FILLING
4 cups whole milk
3/4 cup sugar
5 extra-large egg yolks
1/3 cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon kosher salt
7 ounces good bittersweet chocolate, broken into pieces
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced
1 tablespoon Kahlua liqueur
1 teaspoon instant coffee powder
Whipped cream
Combine graham crackers crumbs, sugar and butter in a bowl and mix well with a wooden spoon. Lightly press mixture into an 11-inch metal tart pan with removable sides, or a 11x7-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
Heat milk in a small saucepan until almost simmering. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine sugar, egg yolks, cornstarch and salt and, with the mixer on low speed, slowly pour milk into the bowl. Pour the mixture into a large saucepan and cook over medium-low heat for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the mixture is very thick. Off heat, add chocolate, butter, Kahlua and coffee. Whisk until smooth and pour into cooled crust. Place plastic wrap directly on the chocolate filling and chill for 6 hours, until cold. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream. Serves 8.