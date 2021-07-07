The food at our daughter’s wedding reception in Como last month was prepared by Elvie’s restaurant in Jackson. From the assortment of hard and soft cheeses to the sliced pork and beef to the corn and okra salad ... everything was delicious. Even served outdoors in blistering heat, it was delicious.
There was a dip about midway through the buffet line that was particularly good. It was an over-the-top artichoke dip with Parmesan and bacon. After we got back home, I emailed Elvie’s chef/owner, J. Hunter Evans, and he was happy to share the recipe.
It’s called Elveretta Dip, named after Evans’ grandmother, the restaurant’s namesake. On the menu, it’s served over omelettes for breakfast or charbroiled oysters at dinner, but it’s equally good on crackers.
When I asked Evans if you drained the bacon grease before sautéing the onions and garlic, he said, “We do not drain it. Maybe that’s what makes it so good.”
ELVERETTA DIP
1 pound bacon, chopped
1 bunch green onions, thinly chopped
6 cloves fresh garlic, minced
1/2 cup dry white wine
3 to 4 cans artichoke hearts, drained and roughly chopped
3 cups heavy cream
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, cubed
4 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
7 to 8 dashes Louisiana hot sauce
Salt and cayenne pepper
Fresh lemon juice
In a skillet, cook bacon until almost done; add onions and garlic and sauté 2 to 3 minutes. Add white wine and cook 3 minutes. Add chopped artichoke hearts and cook 2 to 3 more minutes.
Add cream, then reduce until thickened. Add cream cheese, Parmesan, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. Stir and add salt, if needed, and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Take of the heat and add fresh lemon juice.