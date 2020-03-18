This is a scary, trying and unprecedented time we’re going through now as we battle COVID-19 at community, state, national and international levels.
There are some preventive steps we all know we can practice: wash our hands, try not to touch the face, keep surfaces disinfected and avoid crowds. Suggestions to help keep the immune system strong include getting plenty of good sleep, staying hydrated and eating the rainbow.
Some colorful, healthy foods that help boost the immune system include leafy greens, such as spinach, kale and Swiss chard; bell peppers; strawberries; mangoes; and mushrooms. Here’s a recipe for an omelet that incorporates spinach, bell peppers and mushrooms. Pair it for breakfast, lunch or dinner with fresh strawberries and mangoes.
Stay well.
SPINACH MUSHROOM OMELET
1 egg
3 egg whites
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup diced purple onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped red bell pepper
1 cup torn fresh spinach
1/2 cup diced fresh tomato
Beat egg and egg whites in a small bowl. Mix in cheeses, salt, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, nutmeg, and pepper.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir mushrooms, onion and bell pepper until tender, about 5 minutes. Place spinach in skillet and cook until just wilted. Stir in diced tomato and egg mixture; as eggs set, lift edges, letting uncooked portion flow underneath. Cook until egg mixture sets, 10 to 15 minutes; cut into wedges and serve immediately. Serves 2.