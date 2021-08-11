My husband and I spent the weekend in Memphis, where we took in the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament.
We don’t travel to Memphis often, but when we do, we always stop at The Fresh Market grocery store to see what they have. On our way out of town Sunday, we picked up some fresh tuna steaks.
The last time we grilled tuna, I used an herb-based recipe, and this time I wanted something different. The recipe below has all the flavors we love – soy sauce, vinegar, ginger and garlic.
You can use the dipping sauce as a quick marinade – no longer than 30 minutes – if you prefer.
GRILLED TUNA
STEAKS
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
2 (7-ounce) ahi tuna or yellowfin tuna steaks
2 tablespoon olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Sesame seeds
1 green onion, thinly sliced
Whisk together soy sauce, rice vinegar, and honey until honey dissolves. Whisk in sesame oil, ginger, and garlic until emulsified. Leave at room temperature.
Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to high. Rinse tuna steaks and pat dry with paper towels. Rub all sides of tuna with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill tuna 2 minutes per side, until seared on the outside and rare in the center. (If you prefer a cooked center, cook an additional 2 minutes per side.)
Transfer tuna to cutting board. With a thin, sharp knife, slice tuna across the grain into 1/4-inch thick slices. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced green onion. Serve with dipping sauce, or drizzle sauce over tuna slices.