Our new executive editor, Sam Hall, started work at the Journal last week, and one of his first acts of business was to get his new office in order.
There’s a book case in there filled with stuff that likely hasn’t been touched in a good 20 years. Among the dust-collectors was a cookbook Sam gifted to me, “Square Table” from the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council in Oxford.
I have, or had, this cookbook, but it’s been years since I looked at it. I don’t know why. It’s got some marvelous offerings, among them this hearty beef casserole.
I made it one night last week – we’re still eating on it and I froze half of it – and it’s delicious. The only change I will make going forward, and I’ve indicated this in the recipe below, is to use one bunch of green onions. Two is a bit overpowering.
BRAVO BAKED LINGUINE
2 pounds lean ground beef
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons sugar
12 ounces linguine pasta
1 (16-ounce) container sour cream
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature
1 bunch green onions, chopped
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, brown beef with garlic. Drain fat and return beef to Dutch oven. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, salt and sugar, and simmer 30 minutes.
Boil linguine until al dente. Drain well. Arrange pasta in a deep greased 9x13-inch baking dish.
Stir together sour cream, cream cheese and onions. Spread cream cheese mixture over pasta and top with meat sauce. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses and bake 5 minutes more. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serves 8.