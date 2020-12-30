Christmas was anything but normal for our family this year, and I’m sure we weren’t alone.
We had a tree and lights and a wreath on the door. I bought and wrapped presents and opened Christmas cards and listened to carols on the radio.
But it just wasn’t the same without family. One child in California, one in Memphis, another quarantined in Saltillo during what was supposed to be his honeymoon. Sister working, and mother-in-law spending holidays in Chicago.
One bright spot was dear friends, specifically former co-workers who like to cook. On Christmas Eve afternoon, Michaela Morris delivered her delicious cream cheese bread. Michaela has been making this for us at Christmas for I guess 20 years. It never fails to delight.
Later, Leslie Criss delivered a box of homemade sweets – fudge, shortbreads, snickerdoodles and her mama’s sand tarts, which Ann Criss called Cocoons, because of their shape.
These sand tarts are my new favorite cookie. Leslie must have put a dozen in our box, but I don’t think Charlie got to try a single one. I asked Leslie for the recipe and she graciously offered it up.
ANN’S COCOONS
2 sticks butter
4 tablespoons ice water
3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar, plus more for rolling
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup finely chopped pecans
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cream butter thoroughly then add ice water. Add 3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar, flour, pecans and vanilla. Mix until dough forms. Mold into fingers. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. When done, remove from oven and carefully transfer onto parchment or waxed paper (they will be fragile). Sift more confectioners’ sugar all over them, then gently roll them in sugar to coat all sides.