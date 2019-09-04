I picked up some fresh peaches at a farmers’ market last week because they looked and smelled good, but I had no plans for them.
After four days of their sitting on the counter, I knew I had to act. I Googled peach dessert recipes and found one that called for peaches and blueberries, and I just happened to have some blueberries in the fridge.
I halved the original recipe and this still made six full ramekins. I served these with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.
PEACH-BLUEBERRY CRUMBLES
FILLING
4 firm, ripe peaches
1 teaspoons grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
CRUMBLE
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons light brown sugar, lightly packed
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 stick cold unsalted butter, diced
For the filling, immerse the peaches in boiling water for 1 minute. Place them immediately in cold water. Peel the peaches, slice into thick wedges, and place in a large bowl. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar and flour. Toss well. Fold in blueberries. Allow the mixture to sit for 5 minutes, then spoon into ramekins.
For the topping, combine flour, sugars, salt, cinnamon and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on low speed until the butter is the size of peas. Rub the mixture with your fingertips until it’s in big crumbles, then sprinkle evenly over the fruit. Place ramekins on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, until the tops are browned and crisp and the juices are bubbly. Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream. Serves 6.