My baby got married last weekend. The gathering was small, and we socially distanced as best we could and wore masks when feasible (we took them off to eat and for photos).
The night before the wedding, my husband and I hosted a small rehearsal dinner for our son, Patrick, and his bride, Alyssa. The meal was at Grit, a restaurant in Taylor, where the wedding festivities were held.
Grit’s owners, Angie and Nick, made sure everything was perfect, from the roaring fire to the candlelight to the most delicious meal.
When Angie and I planned the menu, we decided on a smoked Gouda mac and cheese as a side to one of the entree choices. It was crazy good and had a little kick to it.
I didn’t get Grit’s recipe, but here’s a good one I found online. I may add a dash of cayenne pepper at the end.
SMOKED GOUDA MAC AND CHEESE
1 pound package penne pasta or elbow macaroni
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 cups milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
8 ounces sharp white Cheddar cheese, grated and divided
8 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, grated and divided
Cook pasta according to package directions and set aside. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat; whisk in flour until smooth. Continue whisking and cook for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk. Whisking constantly, cook for 5 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat to low and stir in salt, pepper and most of the cheese, reserving about a cup of cheese.
Pour the pasta in a lightly greased baking dish. Spoon the cheese sauce over the pasta, stirring lightly to even out the sauce in the pan. Sprinkle the top with the remaining cup of cheese and the paprika. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until bubbly.