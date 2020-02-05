My husband has had some extra time on his hands of late, so he’s taken to preparing a lot of our evening meals.
Charlie makes specialty dishes that are often requested – stuffed shells, chicken Parmesan, red sauce, meatloaf, Cuban black beans – but I’m generally the one who does the day-to–day cooking.
He got ready to make glazed carrots one night last week and realized he’d never done them before. I gave him some general instructions and they turned out better than any I’ve ever made.
Now, he’s trying new recipes for old standbys, especially vegetables. When he found one that combined one of my favorites – green beans – with Parmesan cheese, he won my heart.
We made two changes to the original recipe: It said to cook them 10 minutes but that wasn’t long enough. And he ran out of the Parmesan coating, so we upped the amount from 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup.
BAKED PARM GREEN BEAN FRIES
1 large egg
1 tablespoon water
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 ounces green beans, stem ends removed
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Beat the egg in a shallow dish with water. In another shallow dish, stir together the Parmesan, garlic powder and some salt and pepper. Dip the green beans first in the egg mixture, rolling them to fully coat. Using a fork, gently transfer the green beans to the cheese mixture and roll to evenly coat them on all sides with the cheese.
Transfer the green beans to the prepared baking sheets, making sure the beans are in a single layer and not touching. Bake until golden brown and crisp-tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Serves 3 to 4.