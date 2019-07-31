Sometimes, I just don’t listen.
For years now, my co-worker Leslie Criss has been singing the praises of her homemade pie crust. She kept telling me how easy the recipe is and how much better it tastes than store-bought pie crusts.
I’d nod and smile and then proceed to buy a frozen crust at the grocery store. Too much trouble to make my own, I thought. Pet Ritz is good enough for me.
Last week, I got ready to make a quiche for supper. I had everything I needed, including a store-bought deep-dish pie crust in the freezer. But when I took said crust out to thaw, I found it had gotten smashed into about a dozen pieces.
I didn’t want to go back to the store, so in desperation, I called Leslie, who happily texted me her recipe. It’s just four ingredients and two of them are salt and ice water. It took about 5 minutes to make this crust and it was far superior to any I have ever bought.
So when our daughter, Mary, told us Friday she was going to make a quiche to serve while we were visiting her in Memphis this past weekend, I jumped at the opportunity to teach her the new trick this old dog has learned. I just wish I had listened to Leslie earlier.
LESLIE’S PIE CRUST
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup shortening
3 tablespoons ice water, or more
In a bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut shortening in with a pastry blender or a fork until it resembles corn meal. Add water by sprinkling over flour mixture. Mix with a fork. Using your hands, form the dough into a ball. Use a rolling pin to roll it out on a flour-dusted surface in a circle about 1/8-inch thick to fit an 8- or 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. (Don’t double the recipe. Make one pie crust at a time).