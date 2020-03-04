There are two types of people in this world: those who love tuna casserole and those who don’t. I love it. My husband does not. Not only does he not like to eat it, he really doesn’t even want to know it’s in the house. So, I generally prepare it when he’s out of town.
When Charlie went to South Carolina a few weeks ago, I decided to make a tuna casserole to eat while he was gone. I had intended to make it the day he left, but ended up making it the day before he got home.
He was not happy to find tuna casserole in the fridge.
The other dish he can’t stomach, for reasons I can’t fathom, is macaroni and cheese. It’s another one I love, so I decided to make a batch on Fat Tuesday and indulge myself.
When he saw me making the mac and cheese, he just looked at me and said, “Not only is there tuna casserole in my fridge, but now there’s mac and cheese, too?”
Yep. Sorry about that, hon.
BAKED MAC AND CHEESE
2 cups milk
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 (8-ounce) block Cracker Barrel extra sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)
8 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked
Microwave milk on high for 1 1/2 minutes. Melt butter in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-low heat; whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in warm milk, and cook, whisking constantly, 5 minutes or until thickened. Whisk in salt, black pepper, 1 cup shredded cheese, and red pepper until smooth; stir in pasta. Spoon pasta mixture into a lightly greased 2-quart baking dish; top with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until bubbly. Serves 6 to 8.