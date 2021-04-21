I realized late last week that I had major egg on my face, and no one even noticed.
In this space last Wednesday, I wrote that Easter Sunday coincided with the last day of the Masters golf tournament. I was talking about how we wanted to be done with Easter lunch early so we could see the final day of the tournament.
But I had mixed up my tournaments. On Easter Sunday, we wanted to be finished early so we could watch the final day of the Valero Texas Open, which my favorite golfer, Jordan Spieth, was leading and eventually won.
If anyone caught my faux pas, no one said anything. Maybe when I start writing about golf, y'all just tune me out and jump to the recipe!
This week's recipe is no mistake; it's from the most recent issue of Cuisine at Home and it's divine. Next time I make it, though, we'll make one change. Instead of pouring the marmalade mixture directly into the skillet, I think we'll pour half of it onto the salmon, then flip the fillets and coat the other side with the remaining glaze.
ORANGE-GLAZED SALMON
2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
1/2 teaspoon brown sugar
Pinch of salt
2 (6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 tablespoons orange marmalade
1 1/2 teaspoons lime juice
Lime wedges
Combine Cajun seasoning, brown sugar and salt; rub on both sides of fillets.
Saute fillets in oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side 2 to 3 minutes more.
Whisk together marmalade and lime juice; stir into skillet until marmalade melts. Carefully flip fillets until coated with glaze on all sides. Continue to cook fillets until they flake easily with a fork. Serve with lime wedges.