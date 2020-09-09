One of my favorite specialty shops in Oxford was J. Olive, which sold a variety of flavored olive oils and balsamic vinegars. Sadly, J. Olive couldn’t weather the COVID-10 pandemic and shut its doors last month.
Thankfully, I still have a large selection of its oils and vinegars ... blood orange olive oil and strawberry balsamic vinegar are two of my favorites.
This chicken recipe is from the company’s website. It recommends using a pomegranate balsamic, but I didn’t have any of that, so I used a regular syrupy balsamic vinegar. This was very moist and tender and flavorful. I served it with a squash casserole and brown rice.
GARLIC BALSAMIC CHICKEN
4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons garlic olive oil
6 cloves garlic, peeled and halved
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/4 cup good balsamic vinegar
3/4 cup chicken broth
1 bay leaf
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon butter
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Season the flour with salt and pepper and dredge the chicken in the flour mixture.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat and sauté the chicken until it is browned on one side, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic. Turn the chicken and scatter mushrooms over all. Continue sauteeing, stirring the mushrooms, for about 3 minutes. Add the vinegar, broth, bay leaf and thyme.
Cover tightly and simmer over medium low heat for 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer the chicken to a platter and cover with foil.
Continue simmering the sauce, uncovered, over medium-high heat for about 7 minutes. Swirl in the butter and discard the bay leaf. Pour the mushroom sauce mixture over chicken and serve. Serves 4.