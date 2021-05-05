Several of the Cooks of the Week I've interviewed lately have talked about how they have all but abandoned their cookbooks and turned to the internet for new recipes.
While I prefer to hold a cookbook in my hands and peruse different recipes, I have to admit that more and more, I turn to Google, Pinterest and food blogs for inspiration.
Lately, I've been trying new recipes for chicken. Last week, we made delicious stuffed chicken breasts. This week, it was chicken kebabs.
But not ordinary chicken kebabs threaded with vegetables ... these are Greek-inspired, and restaurant quality, both in taste and presentation.
It was raining when we tried them, so my husband grilled them on an indoor grill pan. We added a Greek salad and some fresh pita wedges. It was a perfect meal, and the leftover chicken was even better the next day.
GREEK CHICKEN KEBABS
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon paprika
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 shallot, minced
1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
1 1/4 teaspoons black pepper
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1-inch chunks
In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, paprika, oregano, basil, thyme, garlic, shallot, salt and pepper. Stir in chicken until well combined; marinate for at least 2 hours to overnight, turning occasionally.
Thread chicken onto metal skewers or wooden skewers soaked in water. Preheat grill to medium heat.
Grill over medium heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is completely cooked through, with an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 10 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.