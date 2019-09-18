Earlier this month, I spent a long weekend in Monteagle, Tennessee, with my sister and our seven female first cousins on the Parsons side of the family.
Three of us prepared the evening meals, while others brought breakfast items, sweets and snacks. One cousin shared a pan of lemon squares made by a bakery in her hometown.
I’m not a big fan of sweets, but I do love lemon, so I nibbled along with the rest of the girls. In fact, there was a, shall we say, “heated discussion” about which of us would take the lemony leftovers home.
Sadly, it was not I, so I did the next best thing. I found a tried-and-true recipe on the Internet and I made a pan myself. Actually, I halved the recipe, but the full recipe appears below.
These were every bit as good as the bakery’s, if not better. The only disappointment was the crust stuck a bit. The recipe said to press the crust into an ungreased pan, and that’s what I did. The next time I make them, I’ll try greasing my dish.
LEMON BARS
CRUST
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 sticks salted butter
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
FILLING
4 eggs
7 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Zest of 1 lemon
2 cups sugar
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
For the crust, cream together flour, butter and confectioners’ sugar. Press into the bottom of an ungreased 9x13-inch pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees or until nicely browned.
For the filling, beat the eggs; add lemon juice and zest. Beat in sugar, flour and salt. Pour filling into baked crust. Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar while still warm. Let cool at least 30 minutes before cutting into bars.