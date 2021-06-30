I mentioned in a column a couple of weeks ago that we had out-of-town company in Tupelo for our daughter’s wedding.
On the Monday after the nuptials, we were invited to my mother-in-law’s home for supper, and my husband volunteered to take a dessert.
Charlie debated for some time on what to prepare, but ultimately decided on a lemon icebox pie, because it was easy to make, and it was hot as blazes outside.
After a delicious dinner, we dug into the pie – I even had a small slice. As we were putting away leftovers from the meal, my mother-in-law, who usually sends everything home with us, said, ‘You can just leave the rest of that pie here if you want to.’
It was that good.
CREAMY LEMON PIE
Zest of 2 lemons (about 1 tablespoon)
3/4 cup fresh lemon juice , from 3 to 4 lemons
2 (14-ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk
4 large egg yolks
1 large graham cracker pie crust
Whipped cream
Remove the zest of 2 lemons and set aside.
Whisk lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk and egg yolks together, or use an electric mixer. Pour into graham cracker crust.
Bake the pie at 350 degrees for 18 to 21 minutes or until only slightly jiggly in the center. You want it mostly set. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely on a wire rack. Once cool, cover and chill for at least 1 hour (and up to 3 days). Just before serving, sprinkle with lemon zest and serve wedges with whipped cream. Serves 8.