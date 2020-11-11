One of the best parts of a meatloaf, to me, is the topping. We make ours with ketchup, brown sugar and mustard, and spread it all over the loaf so the whole thing is coated.
The problem is, unless you are the lucky one who gets the end pieces, you don’t get a whole lot of the sweet, tangy sauce.
That’s why these little meatloaves are perfect. With every bite, you get a little bit of sauce.
One thing I learned from this recipe is to combine the meat mixture lightly with a fork. In the past, I’ve always used my hands. Using a fork keeps the loaves from being too dense.
INDIVIDUAL MEATLOAVES
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large yellow onion, chopped
1/2 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 1/2 pounds ground chuck
1/4 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
1 large egg, beaten
1/2 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons yellow mustard
Heat the oil in a medium sauté pan. Add the onions, thyme, salt and pepper and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes, until the onions are translucent but not brown. Off the heat, add the Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste. Allow to cool slightly.
In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck, onion mixture, bread crumbs, and egg, and mix lightly with a fork. Don’t mash or the meatloaf will be dense.
In a small bowl, combine ketchup, brown sugar and mustard. Set aside.
Divide the meat mixture into 5 portions and shape each into a small loaf on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven. Spoon ketchup topping over the tops and sides of loaves. Bake 15 minutes more.