When I was leaving Oxford one day last week, I stopped by LB’s Meat Market to get some of their fresh specialty sausage.
I was not disappointed.
Our favorite is the ribeye sausage, an all-beef sausage with mushrooms, green onions and sun-dried tomatoes, so I picked one of those. I also grabbed the Swayze, made with pork, bacon, beer, jalapeños and green onions; and a chicken sausage made with jalapeños and cheese.
I think when you cook sausages, you have to serve potato salad, but because sausages are made with a lot of fat, I didn’t want to also do a mayonnaise-based potato salad.
Instead, I went with a German Potato Salad, like my Aunt Polly used to make. The vinegar, Dijon mustard and bacon give it its flavor. If possible, it’s best to serve it warm.
GERMAN POTATO SALAD
1 1/2 pounds small new potatoes
Kosher salt
4 slices bacon
1 cup chopped white or red onion
1/2 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons sugar
Olive oil (optional)
Chopped parsley, for garnish
Place potatoes in a large pot of water and bring to a boil. Add some salt and cook until potatoes are tender. Drain. When cool enough to handle, cut the potatoes in half and set aside.
While potatoes are boiling, cook bacon in a skillet until crispy. Remove bacon from skillet. Cook chopped onion in the bacon drippings until tender.
Whisk together broth, vinegar, Dijon and sugar. Pour into the pan with onions and cook until liquid reduces a bit. Return the potatoes to the skillet and toss gently to coat. Crumble the bacon and add to the potatoes. If it seems dry, add a little olive oil. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve warm. Serves 6.