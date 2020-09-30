An email popped up last week with the slug “You’ve got to try this.” So I did. And boy, am I glad.
I’ve recently become a chicken thigh fan, which comes as a welcome surprise to my husband. The original recipe called for eight thighs, but the package I bought had six, so I adjusted the recipe a bit.
A dozen whole shallots sounds like a lot, I know, but they cook down and separate and become super-sweet. If you don’t like shallots, don’t try this dish.
The recipe didn’t specify a type of white wine, so I used Chardonnay because that’s what we had on hand. Trust me when I say this is a restaurant-quality meal. We served it over a long-grain and wild-rice blend.
CHICKEN WITH SHALLOTS
6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
12 to 15 whole medium shallots, peeled
1 3/4 cups white wine
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tarragon sprigs
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
Pat the chicken thighs very dry with paper towels. Sprinkle flour, salt and pepper over the chicken.
Melt butter in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or skillet over medium-high heat. When butter foams, cook the chicken, in batches if necessary, until well browned and crisp on all sides. Set aside.
Add whole shallots to the pot and sauté in butter and chicken fat until they begin to soften and caramelize, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add wine to deglaze the pot, stirring with a large spoon, then add mustard and tarragon, then the chicken thighs. Cover the pot, turn heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes.
Remove lid, and allow the sauce to reduce and thicken, 15 to 20 minutes. Add tomatoes and stir lightly to combine.