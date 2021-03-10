My husband got a hankering for Asian food one day last week, so I decided to look for a new recipe. I didn’t want anything too time-consuming, so when I found a recipe for glazed meatballs in the slow cooker, I thought I’d hit upon a winner.
The prep work was easy. The hard part was finding plum sauce. I tried four different stores in Tupelo and came up empty-handed. I finally asked Google what a good substitution was and it said duck sauce, so that’s what I used.
These were quite tasty, but they lived up to the name spicy. Next time, I might cut back on the Sriracha. We served them over basmati rice.
SPICY GLAZED MEATBALLS
1 pound lean ground pork
1/2 cup panko Japanese breadcrumbs
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 scallions, finely chopped, plus more for garnish
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/3 cup plum or duck sauce
1/4 cup water
2 1/2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon Sriracha chili sauce
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
Hot cooked rice
Gently stir together the pork, panko, egg, scallions, and pepper until blended. Shape into 24 (1-inch) meatballs and place them in a slow cooker coated with cooking spray.
Stir together plum sauce, water, soy sauce, Sriracha, and ginger and pour over meatballs. Cover and cook on high for 1 1/2 hours. Transfer meatballs to a platter, reserving the sauce mixture in the slow cooker.
Pour the sauce into a large skillet and bring mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally, until glaze is reduced to about 1/3 cup, about 4 minutes. Stir in rice vinegar. Add the meatballs to the skillet, and stir to coat. Serve meatballs and sauce over hot cooked rice; garnish with the additional scallions, if desired. Serves 4.