The first Chinese dish I remember being introduced to as a child was Chicken Chow Mein. My mother made it by heating a can of La Choy’s Chicken Chow Mein and topping it with crunchy chow mein noodles. This was exotic stuff in Dothan, Alabama, in the 1960s.
A food blog I follow, Natasha’s Kitchen, recently released its 10 most popular recipes from 2020, and one was Chicken Chow Mein. I think I’ll give this a whirl, but I’ll likely add about a cup of chopped celery to the veggies, because that’s a flavor I remember from childhood.
CHICKEN CHOW MEIN
SAUCE
6 tablespoons oyster sauce
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons sesame oil
1/2 cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon sugar
CHOW MEIN
12 ounces uncooked chow mein noodles
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 cups shredded cabbage
1 large carrot, julienned
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 bunch green onions, chopped
In a small mixing bowl, use a whisk to combine oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, chicken broth, cornstarch and sugar. Set aside.
Cook your noodles according to package instructions then drain, rinse with cold water and set aside.
Heat a large wok or pan with olive oil over medium-heat. Cut your chicken breasts into bite-sized strips and cook them in the oil until golden brown. Remove strips and set aside.
Add carrots, cabbage and garlic and saute for a few minutes until veggies are slightly softened and the cabbage is a bit translucent.
Add chicken and noodles back into the pan. Pour sauce over the top and continue cooking all the ingredients together for another 2 minutes.
Garnish with chopped green onions and serve straight from the pan into serving bowls.