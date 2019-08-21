My co-worker Leslie Criss shared a recipe with me two weeks ago that she got from her sister, Beth, who lives in Huntsville.
Beth said this is her new go-to tenderloin recipe and I can see why. I made this the day after I got the recipe and it was amazing. This past weekend, I made the recipe again, but this time I substituted teriyaki sauce for soy sauce. It was equally delicious.
I let the pork marinate at least four hours – that is the key. Most recently, I served it with purple hull peas from the Tupelo Farmers’ Depot and skillet corn.
PORK TENDERLOIN WITH PAN SAUCE
1⁄2 cup olive oil
1⁄3 cup soy or teriyaki sauce
1⁄4 cup red wine vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins
1/2 cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon butter
Combine oil, soy or teriyaki sauce, vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire, mustard, pepper and garlic in a large ziptop bag. Reserve 3 tablespoons. Place tenderloins in the bag with the marinade, turning to coat, and marinate at least 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator.
In a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, sear each side of tenderloin for 2 minutes. Place skillet in the oven and cook at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until the meat has reached 160 degrees. Let rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.
While meat is resting, make the pan sauce. Place the skillet back on the stove over medium heat. Add the chicken broth and scrape up all the browned pieces from the bottom of the pan. Add the reserved marinade and let it boil down for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the butter and remove from heat, stirring until butter has melted. Pour over the pork tenderloin.