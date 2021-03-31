Something about spring makes me want to eat healthier. I know I should be putting good things into my body every day of the year, but sometimes, when it's cold and dark out, it's easier to make excuses for high-calorie comfort foods.

The cool days of late, many of them with abundant sunshine, have inspired me to get outside more to putter in the yard or simply sit on the front porch with a crossword puzzle.

Of course, we've also been firing up the charcoal grill quite a bit, mostly to cook chicken. The problem is, sometimes chicken on the grill can turn out dry, especially if you're cooking breasts. I have found a solution to that problem, and it was quite by accident.

I had bought a bag of butter lettuce at the store and a container of campari tomatoes because that two-ingredient salad is so perfect in spring. I went searching for a recipe for a homemade vinaigrette and found one with only five ingredients, if you don't count salt and pepper.

We used the vinaigrette on the salad one night and I refrigerated the leftovers. The next night, we decided to grill some chicken cutlets, which are very thin. On a whim, I marinated them in some leftover vinaigrette.

Talk about good. These were flavorful and moist ... perfect for a light spring meal.

SIMPLE VINAIGRETTE

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, peeled and halved

3 tablespoons champagne or white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 tablespoons olive oil

In a small jar with a lid, combine mustard, garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, pepper and oil. Shake well before using. Store unused vinaigrette in the refrigerator. Makes 1 cup.