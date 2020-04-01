I’ve been working from home a little bit over the past two weeks and my makeshift office has a stack of cookbooks on the desk that’s a foot tall. Some of them have never even been cracked while others haven’t been looked at in years.
When I’m stuck writing a story or waiting for a phone call, I turn to these cookbooks for ideas. I’ve found some really good, easy, pantry-friendly recipes, including this one for a Cajun chicken pasta.
The recipe calls for a cup of heavy cream. I’m going to see if I can get away with half-and-half instead.
CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO
4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
2 tablespoons blackened seasoning
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 (16-ounce) box fettuccine, cooked and kept warm
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Season both sides of chicken with blackened seasoning. In a large cast-iron skillet, warm the oil over medium-high heat until a few droplets of water sizzle when sprinkled in the pan. Cook the chicken until browned on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Place chicken in the oven and bake at 375 degrees until done, about 8 more minutes. Remove chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice against the grain and tent with foil to keep warm.
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the cream and butter to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in the Parmesan. Cook until melted, then remove the sauce from heat. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss together the warm pasta, sauce, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve 6 to 8.