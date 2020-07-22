I guess a food writer isn’t required to cook several nights a week, but this one does. One or two nights we might fix something elaborate or time-consuming. The rest of the time, I’m all about easy.

And it doesn’t get any easier than this one-sheetpan meal.

We discovered chicken sausage a dozen years ago, when our then-14-year-old daughter decided she would no longer eat beef or pork. Even though Mary now eats all meats again and no longer lives at home, Charlie and I still enjoy chicken sausage.

I didn’t pay close attention to this recipe before I went to the store and missed the word “andouille” before chicken sausage links, so I picked up a package of Bruce Aidells pineapple and bacon chicken sausage links.

I wasn’t sure how the recipe would turn out with that mistake, but it was absolutely delicious. I can’t wait for the leftovers.

SPICY ROASTED SAUSAGE, POTATOES AND PEPPERS

2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 (12-ounce) package fully cooked andouille chicken sausage links or flavor of your choice, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium red onion, cut into wedges

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup pickled pepper rings

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large bowl, combine potatoes, sausage, onion, bell peppers and pepper rings. Mix oil, Creole seasoning, salt and pepper; drizzle over potato mixture and toss to coat.

Transfer to a 15x10-inch rimmed baking pan coated with cooking spray. Roast at 400 degrees until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally, 35 to 40 minutes. Serves 4.

