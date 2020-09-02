If my veterinarians read this, they’ll probably call and fuss. I know “people” food isn’t good for animals, but can I help it if the dog likes bananas?
Just about every morning, either my husband or I has a banana for breakfast and our pooch, Julie, gets the last bite. (She also gets one bite of cantaloupe a day, if one of us is partaking of that fruit.)
So, I’ve been keeping bananas on the weekly grocery list. But often, I can’t remember if there are bananas at home, so I pick up a couple more at the store. Which is why we found ourselves with four small overripe bananas recently.
And what do you do with overripe bananas? Make banana bread, of course. This is the go-to recipe. It’s delicious and moist – the only banana bread recipe you’ll ever need.
MOIST BANANA BREAD
1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3 very ripe medium-large bananas
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup toasted, chopped walnuts (optional)
1/2 cup raisins (optional)
In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Mash bananas with a fork until they reach the consistency of chunky applesauce and add them to the batter along with eggs, mixing until blended.
In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt, then add to batter. Add vanilla and mix in toasted walnuts and raisins, if using.
Pour batter into a greased and floured 9x5-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let banana bread rest for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool. Serves 10.