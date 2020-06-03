Memorial Day weekend, I bought several meats for the grill, not knowing exactly what my husband wanted to cook. When Tuesday rolled around, we still had an unopened package of kielbasa in the fridge.
On Thursday afternoon, I figured I’d run by the grocery after work and pick up a bell pepper and fix a pasta dish with sausage, peppers and onions. Just as I was getting ready to hit the door, the bottom fell out, so I drove straight home in the rain.
I decided to work with what we had in the cabinet and fridge. I typed “kielbasa, tomatoes, onions” into Google and this recipe popped up. I had everything needed except the scallions, so we skipped those.
This dish was quite good and even better the next day. I was skeptical about cooking the pasta right in the pan but it turned out nicely.
SKILLET PASTA WITH SAUSAGE
1 tablespoon olive oil
12 ounces smoked sausage or kielbasa, cut in 1/4-inch slices
1 1/2 cups diced onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1/2 cup milk or half-and-half
8 ounces small pasta, such as shells or ziti
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/3 cup thinly sliced scallions, for garnish
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and onion and cook until the sausage is browned and the onion is soft, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, tomatoes and milk. Stir in pasta; season with salt and pepper.
Cover and cook until the pasta is al dente, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle the cheese over the top and stir in to melt and combine. Garnish with scallions, and serve. Serves 5.