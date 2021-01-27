Fifteen years ago, I interviewed a Cook of the Week in Pontotoc who gave me several recipes that I still use today. One of those recipes was for Grecian Spaghetti.
What struck me about the recipe, initially, is the cook told me he always served this as a side to grilled steaks.
Now, where I grew up, the only way to properly serve a grilled steak was alongside a baked potato, or at the very least some type of potato. My mother would have been laughed out of the neighborhood if she’d served steak with pasta.
In fact, back then, the only time we had pasta was in spaghetti or macaroni and cheese or chicken noodle soup. There was no such thing as pasta salad or fettuccine Alfredo or even chicken spaghetti in those days.
But times have changed, and we have some type of pasta at least once a week at our house. The Grecian Spaghetti is a staple. I have served it alongside grilled steak, baked fish and roasted chicken. Just last night, I put it with thick pan-fried pork chops that were finished in the oven (that recipe will come later).
If you like pasta and bell peppers, you’re in for a treat.
GRECIAN SPAGHETTI
1/2 red bell pepper, cut in strips
1/2 yellow bell pepper, cut in strips
1/4 green bell pepper, cut in strips
1/2 red onion, cut in rings, then rings halved
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon Cavender’s Greek seasoning
1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves
7 ounces spaghetti, cooked and drained
2 tablespoons butter
Sauté bell pepper strips and onions in olive oil and sprinkle with Cavender’s and basil. When vegetables are tender, remove from heat and toss with cooked, drained spaghetti. Add butter and toss again, to coat the strands. Serves 4 to 5.