I'm not a huge fan of peanut butter when it comes to desserts. You'll not find me swooning over a pie, cheesecake, ice cream or bar made with this nut butter.
But I do love a good peanut butter cookie, only it has to be the kind my mama used to make, the one with the criss-cross marks on top made with a kitchen fork.
I hadn't thought about her peanut butter cookies in years, until a recipe from the food blog Natasha's Kitchen popped up in my email. And I was transported back to my childhood, complete with banana bike, Barbie dolls, hopscotch and penny candy.
These are the perfect cookie for fall, but they could easily make it into your Christmas cookie repertoire. Plus, they're fun to make with kids.
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES
1 stick unsalted butter, room tem
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup brown sugar
2/3 cup peanut butter
1 large egg
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
With an electric hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugars. Add the peanut butter and egg and mix until combined.
In a separate bowl, add baking powder, baking soda, salt, and flour (sift flour once measured). Add to the peanut butter mixture and mix until combined.
Form dough into 1-inch balls (you can roll them in sugar if you like). Place the balls about 3 inches apart on baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Flatten in a crisscross pattern using a fork.
Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 9 minutes until cookies just start to turn golden at the base for a soft cookie or 10 to 11 minutes for a firmer cookie. Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack. Makes 2 dozen.