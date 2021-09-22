I went home and immediately made that recipe for supper, and have probably made it twice since then. It's delicious.
And then a few days ago, my co-worker Dennis Seid posted a picture of a pecan-crusted catfish dinner he made. My husband, Charlie, suggested we make it one night for supper.
Dennis didn't really have a recipe ... he just seasoned his catfish and coated it in chopped pecans. So I went searching for a recipe online, and couldn't find one to my satisfaction.
So, combining Dennis' suggestions and some ideas picked up online, I created my own version of a pecan-crusted catfish.
Oh my, this was good. The fish was seasoned just right for our tastes and cooked perfectly. We served it over a wild rice blend with green peas on the side.
PECAN-CRUSTED CATFISH
2 large catfish fillets
Lemon pepper
Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 cup pecans, finely chopped
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Lemon wedges
Place catfish fillets in a greased glass baking dish. Sprinkle fillets with lemon pepper seasoning. Dust with Tony Chachere's to taste. Brush a tablespoon of Dijon mustard over each catfish fillet. Press finely chopped pecans onto the mustard-coated fish. Drizzle fillets with melted butter.
Bake fish at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily. If desired, run the fish under the oven broiler for a few minutes to toast the pecans. Squeeze lemon wedges over fish before serving.