Earlier this year, I featured Sheryl Blackburn of Saltillo as a Cook of the Week. One of her recipes was a Parmesan Catfish dish that was coated in chopped almonds and baked in the oven.

I went home and immediately made that recipe for supper, and have probably made it twice since then. It's delicious.

And then a few days ago, my co-worker Dennis Seid posted a picture of a pecan-crusted catfish dinner he made. My husband, Charlie, suggested we make it one night for supper.

Dennis didn't really have a recipe ... he just seasoned his catfish and coated it in chopped pecans. So I went searching for a recipe online, and couldn't find one to my satisfaction.

So, combining Dennis' suggestions and some ideas picked up online, I created my own version of a pecan-crusted catfish.

Oh my, this was good. The fish was seasoned just right for our tastes and cooked perfectly. We served it over a wild rice blend with green peas on the side.

PECAN-CRUSTED CATFISH

2 large catfish fillets

Lemon pepper

Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/4 cup pecans, finely chopped

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Lemon wedges

Place catfish fillets in a greased glass baking dish. Sprinkle fillets with lemon pepper seasoning. Dust with Tony Chachere's to taste. Brush a tablespoon of Dijon mustard over each catfish fillet. Press finely chopped pecans onto the mustard-coated fish. Drizzle fillets with melted butter.

Bake fish at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily. If desired, run the fish under the oven broiler for a few minutes to toast the pecans. Squeeze lemon wedges over fish before serving.

