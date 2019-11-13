In late October, my husband and I spent a week on Tybee Island, Georgia, to celebrate our 27th wedding anniversary.
As you might imagine, we ate every type of seafood available from oysters, scallops and shrimp to redfish, grouper and flounder.
When we returned home, the weather had turned chilly, so we brought out the soup pot and cooked copious amounts of soups, stews and chili.
On Sunday, I realized I hadn’t had my pasta fix in about a month so I asked Charlie to make something to go with pasta. He decided to prepare an oven-roasted chicken, and I took my cue from there.
I thought about linguine with a light alfredo sauce but that seemed like too much trouble for a lazy Sunday afternoon. Instead, I opted for pesto pasta, which I thought would complement the chicken nicely.
I used a small jar of store-bought pesto, although you could certainly make your own. The dish was perfect for the chicken and came together in about 15 minutes.
PESTO PASTA
8 ounces vermicelli or spaghetti
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/3 cup chopped onion
1 clove garlic, minced
3 heaping tablespoons jarred pesto
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
Salt and pepper
Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until done. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup pasta water.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a skillet over medium low heat. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add pesto and season with salt and pepper. Add drained pasta to the pan, stirring with tongs to coat. Stir in cheese. Add some reserved pasta water to loosen the mixture. Taste and adjust seasonings. Sprinkle with additional cheese, if desired.