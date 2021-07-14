I came across a recipe last week that looked so good, I emailed it to my husband with the tagline, “Oh heck yeah.”
It’s a pizza made with ingredients straight from the garden – not my garden, per se, but a garden nonetheless. (We did grow the cherry tomatoes and basil.)
We used little fresh Mozzarella balls that Charlie sliced in thirds instead of pre-shredded cheese, and that made a world of difference. Otherwise, we followed the recipe exactly.
This pizza was delicious and pretty and meatless. We served it with a salad made with Romaine, Better Boy tomatoes from our garden, cucumbers and homemade Green Goddess dressing.
SUMMER PIZZA
5 fresh basil leaves, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 pinch red pepper flakes
1/4 medium Vidalia onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Kernels from 1 ear fresh corn
1/2 small zucchini, cut in ribbons
1 refrigerated pizza crust
4 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese
3 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
In a small bowl, combine basil, garlic, oil, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper flakes. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine onion, tomatoes, corn and zucchini. Add 1 tablespoon of garlic oil, remaining 1/8 teaspoon of salt and toss to combine.
Unroll pizza dough and place on a pizza pan. Brush 1 tablespoon of garlic oil onto crust, going all the way to the edges. Sprinkle evenly with the Mozzarella. Arrange the vegetables over the Mozzarella in an even layer. Sprinkle with feta cheese.
Bake at 450 degrees until the edges are golden-brown and the cheese on top is melted, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and gently brush with the remaining garlic oil.