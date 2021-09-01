We spent Sunday afternoon preparing for Hurricane Ida. Of course, we didn't sandbag and board up windows. I'm talking about taking down flags, getting outdoor chair cushions inside and moving potted plants to shelter.
When we got through, the last thing I wanted to do was go to the grocery store. So, we decided to make do with what we had for supper.
I pulled some pork chops from the freezer, put a pot of peas on to cook and threw some sweet potatoes in the oven.
My husband was in charge of finding a new pork chop recipe, and he came up with a dilly. It's similar to the breading recipe he uses for chicken Parmesan. These pork chops were tender, flavorful and surprisingly moist.
ITAILIAN BREADED PORK CHOPS
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
Salt and pepper
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons milk
1 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons dried parsley
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
4 (3/4-inch) boneless pork chops
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
In a shallow dish, combine flour, salt and pepper. In another shallow dish, beat together the eggs and milk. In a third shallow dish, mix the bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Heat the oil in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Stir in the garlic, and cook until fragrant and lightly browned. Remove garlic and discard.
Dredge each pork chop in the flour mixture, then into the egg mixture, and finally into the bread crumb mixture, coating evenly. Place coated pork chops in the skillet, and brown about 3 to 4 minutes on each side.
Place the skillet and pork chops in the preheated oven, and cook about 10 minutes, or to an internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.