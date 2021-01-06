New Year’s Eve was a roller coaster of emotions. As the clock struck midnight, when I thought my heart would be filled with joy at the prospect of a bright 2021, all I could do was sob for the misery that was 2020. But right on cue, I got up New Year’s Day and began preparing collards and black-eyed peas.
My husband had requested I buy a pork loin because he wanted to try a new recipe. This pork was simple, and it didn’t take any time for Charlie to prep and cook it. The pork was tender and juicy, and the barbecue sauce like no other I’ve tasted. We sliced it and served it with the greens and peas, then chopped some the next day for excellent barbecue sandwiches.
BARBECUED PORK LOIN
3/4 cup ketchup
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
One (3- to 4-pound) pork loin
Salt and pepper
In a small bowl, stir ketchup, soy sauce, honey, vinegar and mustard until combined.
In a large ovenproof skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Season the pork with salt and pepper and sear it over moderately high heat until browned all over, about 6 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Slather the pork with some of the barbecue sauce and roast for about 10 to 15 minutes longer, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the loin registers 140 degrees. Transfer the pork loin to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.
Add the remaining barbecue sauce to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, scraping up any browned bits, until the sauce is slightly caramelized, 5 to 6 minutes. Thinly slice the pork and serve the warm barbecue sauce alongside.