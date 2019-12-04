My husband came home with a pork tenderloin recipe a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to try. He’d gotten it from a co-worker who said it was her family’s favorite.
Charlie followed the instructions to the letter, and our pork turned out overdone, but the glaze was delicious and made the recipe a keeper.
When I delved deeper into the recipe site, I found that the original recipe was likely for a pork loin, which is larger and wouldn’t dry out as much. However, the test kitchen said it tried cooking two tenderloins for two to three hours and they turned out perfectly.
The recipe below has the adjustments suggested. Most importantly, remove it from the slow cooker when it reaches 145 degrees.
BROWN SUGAR AND BALSAMIC-GLAZED PORK TENDERLOIN
1 teaspoon ground sage
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins
1 cup water, divided
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
Mix together sage, salt, pepper and garlic and rub over the tenderloins. Place 1/2 cup water in a slow cooker, followed by the tenderloin, and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours.
One hour before tenderloins are done, mix together brown sugar, cornstarch, balsamic vinegar, 1/2 cup water and soy sauce in a saucepan. Heat over medium and stir until mixture thickens, about 4 minutes.
Brush meat with glaze 2 or 3 times during the last hour of cooking (remove from slow cooker when it registers 145 degrees). For a more caramelized crust, remove meat from slow cooker and place on foil-lined sheet pan; brush with glaze and set under broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, until bubbly and caramelized.