The recent spate of cool weather has me craving comfort foods. In the span of a week, we’ve had chili, chicken casserole, baked ziti, meatloaf and my first attempt at a homemade chicken pot pie.
The chicken pot pie, according to my husband, is one of the best things I’ve ever made. I don’t think the credit belongs to the cook, but rather the recipe the cook used. I pored over several before finally deciding on one from Pillsbury. My only change was to add a bit of fresh thyme.
I prepared this for a Friday night meal in front of the fire, but it was equally tasty leftover for breakfast, though the crust wasn’t as flaky. Long live fall!
CLASSIC CHICKEN POT PIE
1 box refrigerated pie crusts
1/3 cup butter or margarine
1/3 cup chopped onion
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 can chicken broth
1/2 cup milk
2 1/2 cups shredded, cooked chicken
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme
Prepare pie crusts as directed on box, using 9-inch glass pie pan.
In 2-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until tender. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until well blended. Gradually stir in broth and milk, cooking and stirring until bubbly and thickened.
Stir in chicken, mixed vegetables and thyme. Remove from heat. Spoon chicken mixture into crust-lined pan. Top with second crust; seal edge and flute. Cut slits in several places in top crust. Bake at 425 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until crust is golden brown. During last 15 to 20 minutes of baking, cover crust edge with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serves 6