Nobody has to hit me over the head and tell me summer’s over, but I have stumbled across a recipe for chicken salad that I just have to share.
I know chicken salad can be eaten year-round, but it’s one of those foods that I associate with picnics and pool parties and supper on hot summer nights.
This is a basic chicken salad recipe that might remind you of something you can buy at a restaurant that specializes in chicken salad, although I’m not naming names.
With that in mind, it would be easy to add things in, like dried cranberries, apples, grapes, pineapple, nuts, buffalo wing sauce, bacon or fresh herbs to get a variety of tastes.
The recipe calls for chicken tenders, and I think that’s key – there’s a reason they’re called tenders. My chicken cooked up so nicely I was able to shred it with two forks and then chop it a bit.
BEST CHICKEN SALAD
1 1/2 pounds chicken tenders
32 ounces low-sodium chicken stock
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons finely minced celery
2 teaspoons dry ranch salad dressing mix
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Fill a large pot with chicken tenders and stock. Poach over medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes or until the chicken is done.
When the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred it. It can be shredded with a stand mixer using the paddle attachment or you can shred it with two forks.
In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, celery, dry ranch dressing mix, salt and black pepper. Stir until well blended. Add shredded chicken and mix in well. Store chicken salad in an airtight container. Best if prepared a couple of hours before serving.