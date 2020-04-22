One of the first restaurants in Tupelo to shut its doors when the COVID-19 pandemic hit was China Capital. It’s around the corner from our house and a family favorite.
When withdrawals set in, I decided to make my own chicken fried rice. My co-worker, Dennis Seid, will cringe when he sees this recipe, saying no good Chinaman would ever put peas and carrots in fried rice.
About 1 1/2 cups raw rice makes 5 cups cooked. Rinse the rice before cooking to remove some of the starch. Cold leftover rice works best.
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
4 large eggs, beaten
5 cups cooked, chilled white rice
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 bag frozen peas and carrots, thawed
1/4 cup chopped green onion
Cut chicken thighs into bite-size pieces and season with salt and pepper. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken and cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until done. Transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium. Add 1 tablespoon oil then beaten eggs and stir and scramble for a minute, breaking up eggs with a spatula. Cook just until no longer wet and immediately transfer to plate with chicken.
Wipe skillet clean. Swirl in remaining 1 tablespoon oil then spread rice evenly over pan. Cook 1 to 2 minutes without disturbing then stir and sauté another 1 to 2 minutes. Rice should sizzle. Drizzle soy sauce and sesame oil over rice and stir well. Add vegetables and mix well.
Add chicken and eggs back to pan. Add green onion and mix well. Continue to cook until veggies and rice are hot and rice sizzles, stirring frequently.