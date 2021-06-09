Back in March, I had the pleasure of spending time with several members of the The Luncheon Club at Mabel Murphree’s home in Tupelo. These ladies have been meeting for lunch on the third Wednesday of the month for more than 45 years.
Over lunch, they shared stories of past meals, past members and much-loved recipes. I wrote a story about them and their club and included a dozen or so of their recipes.
The next day, I got an email from Mabel Murphree, and she included another recipe she thought I might enjoy. She said she and her husband, Bill, got the recipe from an office party at Mitchell McNutt.
“Bill and I couldn’t decide what to have for dinner one night, so we looked in the refrigerator to see what we had,” Mabel wrote. “We had some catfish fillets, some yellow rice and some of this salsa. We grilled the catfish and put it on top of the yellow rice. Then we topped it off with the Black Bean Cucumber Salsa. It was delicious. Since then, whenever we make this salsa, we reserve enough to make the catfish dish.”
I decided to try the recipe this past weekend, only we flipped the order. We grilled catfish and made some yellow rice and put the salsa over it. Mabel’s right – it was delicious. Then we used our leftover salsa the next couple of days with tortilla Scoops.
This salsa kept in the fridge for four days and tasted better every day.
BLACK BEAN CUCUMBER SALSA
1 can black beans, drained
1 cup chopped cucumbers
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup lime juice
1/4 cup olive oil
Mix all together and serve with tortilla chips or Scoops. Better if made the night before and refrigerated.