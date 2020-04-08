I found this recipe in Parade magazine Sunday. I was so excited because I thought I had everything to prepare it. Unfortunately, I am out of heavy cream and I’m not going to the grocery store anytime soon, so it will have to wait.
It’s from Joanna Gaines’ new cookbook “Magnolia Table, Volume 2.” This will be one more thing to look forward to when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
CHICKEN FLORENTINE
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
2 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup minced shallots
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup dry white wine
1 cup heavy cream
4 cups baby spinach
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1/2 lemon, cut in 4 wedges
In a large skillet over medium-heat high heat, heat oil. Sprinkle chicken with 2 teaspoons kosher salt and the pepper. Dredge in flour, shaking off excess. Working in batches, if needed, cook 7 to 8 minutes per side, turning once, or until golden brown and a thermometer registers 165 degrees. Transfer to a plate; keep warm.
Reduce heat to medium; add butter. Add shallots and garlic; cook 1 to 2 minutes, stirring often, or just until softened. Add wine, scraping up any browned bits. Simmer 5 to 7 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Add cream and cook 5 minutes, stirring often, or until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Remove pan from heat. Add spinach and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt. Stir until spinach is wilted. Cut chicken diagonally across grain into 1-inch strips. Return to skillet. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.