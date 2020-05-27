Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased a bit, people can go out to eat in restaurants again, albeit in smaller numbers.
I will not be one of those people, at least not for a long while.
Now, let me say that during this pandemic, my husband and I have been patronizing local restaurants more than we ever did before, thanks to curbside carryout.
I am just not ready to go inside a restaurant to dine yet. I’m also not ready to get my nails done, shop for clothes or wander through antiques shops, and for those who know me, staying out of antiques shops has been the hardest pill to swallow.
At home, we’ve been cooking a lot, along with everyone else. I’ve been trying to duplicate restaurant recipes along the way and have been successful a couple of times.
This Mexican Rice is my latest attempt. The recipe says the key is to brown the rice in the oil first, which helps to keep it from becoming sticky. Charlie is not a fan of cilantro, so that won’t be an option for us.
MEXICAN RICE
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 cup long grain rice, uncooked
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 cup tomato sauce
1 (14-ounce) can chicken broth
Freshly chopped cilantro (optional)
Heat oil in a large sauce pan over medium heat. Add the rice and gently stir until rice begins to lightly brown. Add the garlic, salt, and cumin and stir the rice until it looks golden.
Add the tomato sauce and chicken broth and turn the heat up to medium high. Bring the mixture to a boil, then turn the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.
Remove from heat and fluff with a fork, then stir in chopped cilantro, if using. Serves 5.