Last week I was talking about summer salads with two different people at two different times and both of them said one of their favorites is simply tomatoes, cucumbers and onions drizzled with Italian dressing.
That was also one of my mother’s favorite salads, although she often put the vegetables atop a big bowl of chopped iceberg lettuce. She added so much oil and vinegar to it that the lettuce would wilt, and it came to be known in our house as a wilted salad.
I have now a way to make this salad even better ... to the tomatoes, cucumbers and onions, you add diced avocado. This one little addition elevates this to a show-stopper.
I also found that making my own dressing with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper makes a world of difference – it’s not Italian dressing, but it’s better. And the lemon juice keeps the avocado from turning.
When I made this late last week (I halved the recipe), my husband and I each put a serving on our plates and then took turns eating the rest of it right out of the salad bowl. If you like simple summer ingredients, you will not be disappointed with this one.
CUCUMBER-TOMATO-AVOCADO SALAD
1 pound Roma or Campari tomatoes, chopped
1 English cucumber, sliced
1/2 medium red onion, sliced
2 avocados, peeled and diced
Fresh cilantro or dill, chopped (optional)
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon kosher salt or 3/4 teaspoon table salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Place tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, avocado and chopped cilantro or dill, if using, into a large salad bowl.
Combine olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss gently to combine. Serves 4.