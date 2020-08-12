A couple of Fridays ago, Mary Ann Plasencia, who was a Cook of the Week in March 2018, sent an email saying she had tried a recipe from the Food section for shrimp tacos that she absolutely loved.
I told her I was happy to hear she enjoyed it and that I was in the process of trying to figure out what to fix for supper that night, at the end of a long week.
Mary Ann sent a link to a recipe from Ina Garten, adding, “Really good recipe, even when we’re tired.”
She’s correct. The recipe is really good and easy, too (I used skinless fillets because I don’t like the skin). The prep work takes 5 minutes and the end result is delicious.
PANKO-CRUSTED SALMON
2/3 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
Kosher salt and pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 (6- to 8-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Lemon wedges, for serving
In a small bowl, mix together the panko, parsley, lemon zest, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and stir until crumbs are evenly coated. Brush tops of the fillets with mustard, then sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Press the panko mixture thickly on top of the mustard on each salmon fillet.
Heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a 12-inch heavy, ovenproof skillet or pan. When oil is very hot, add the salmon fillets, skin side down, and sear for 3 to 4 minutes, without turning, to brown the skin.
Transfer pan to a preheated 425-degree oven for 5 to 7 minutes, until the salmon is almost cooked and panko is browned. Remove from oven, cover with foil, and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.